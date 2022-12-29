.

MP man finds two diamonds worth lakhs...here is what he plans to do with the money Published on: 6 hours ago

A man running a diamond mine for years in Madhya Pradesh's Panna had his lucky break recently when he found two gems worth lakhs. On December 27, mine operator Uday Prakash Tripathi's joy knew no bounds after he found two precious diamonds. He immediately deposited the precious stones at Diamond Office Panna. The weight of one diamond was 4.57 carats while the other was 0.71 carats. Both the gems are said to be of bright quality. Their estimated value is around Rs 15 lakh. Tripathi has been running a diamond mine for 40 years. He said that he will use the money to get his daughter married with pomp and show.