Pakistan and Bangladesh should be united with India first: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Published on: 2 hours ago

In another controversial statement, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand on Thursday said that the 'Pakistan and Bangladesh that were separated from India should be joined back'. He was speaking to the media with reference to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when he made this statement. "It's okay to run a campaign with intention of joining the country (Bharat Jodo Yatra). But it should be decided what we want to unite. We are doing everything in our imagination. It will be better if we focus on reality and unite back Bangladesh and Pakistan with India," he said. He had earlier caught the limelight for saying that he was planning to set up a religious censor board to monitor film content.