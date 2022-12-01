.

Pak-origin woman votes for the first time in Junagadh

A Pakistan origin woman Hemaben Ahuja who was granted Indian Citizenship in 2021 by virtue of her marriage with an Indian national Manish Ahuja, a resident of Junagadh. Hemaben cast her vote for the first time in her life in Junagadh during the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections." I am casting my vote after 21 years," she said. An average 59.24 per cent voter turn-out was recorded as of 5 pm on Thursday across 89 Assembly seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections, election officials said. While voting began at 8 in the morning and ended at 5 pm, the final turn-out would be higher as the process continued at the polling stations where voters had arrived before 5 pm and were standing in queues.