Jamnagar: On Wednesday, Jamnagar Congress carried out a protest at the Deputy Commissioner's office in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation after a 75-year-old elderly person was trampled to death by a raging bull on Monday. Leader of the Opposition of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Anand Rathore has expressed a strong protest on the issue of stray animals while the party leader himself imitated like a stray bull and submitted the application to the Deputy Commissioner. This method of protest remains a discussion in the city.