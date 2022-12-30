.

One killed as bike collides with lorry in Coimbatore Published on: 31 minutes ago

A man was killed on the spot when his bike collided with a lorry near Kalapatti in Coimbatore. Praveen Kumar from Karanampettai, along with his friend Srihari from Singanallur went to Mettupalayam, on a bike two days ago. While returning, their bike was hit by a speeding lorry. The back wheel of the lorry ran over Praveen's head, killing him on the spot while Srihari was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. After the collision, the bike caught fire, the video of which was recorded on the CCTV in the area. The Kovilpalayam police registered a case and are investigating.