A video of a man cutting the birthday cake amid a cheering crowd went viral on social media. The footage was from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind in Gauna Hardaspura of Mehgaon district. In the video, some people are seen cheering a man, who was cutting the birthday cake with a country-made gun by keeping it on a bike. Sarpanch Raju Bhadauria of Gauna panchayat was also seen in the video, which went live on Facebook. After receiving information, police reached the spot and questioned the sarpanch. Later, the police arrested the accused, who brought the illegal weapon and recovered 315 bore illegal gun and two cartridges, from his possession. A case has been registered against the sarpanch and others, who were present at the party.