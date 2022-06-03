.

Published on: 11 minutes ago

Betul: A driver was charred to death after his car rammed into a tree and caught massive fire in the Khamalpur village of Ranipur police station area of ​​Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night. After getting the information, Ghoradongri Municipal Council's fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The station in-charge Sarvind Dhurve said that they are suspecting more casualties and police are investigating the case after identifying the body. The car was coming from Ghoradongri and the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza are being monitored to unearth the reason behind the accident.