PM enthralled by amazing performance of soldiers singing in Kargil Published on: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent the joyous moments of Diwali with soldiers in Kargil on Monday. A video shared on Twitter by PM Modi shows him feeding sweets to the soldiers who were singing and enjoying the moment. "A group of soldiers from Tamil Nadu enthralled us with this amazing performance," PM Modi wrote on Twitter as he shared the video.