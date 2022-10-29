.

Video of nurse grabbing hair of woman patient in UP, hospital clarifies

A nurse allegedly grabbed the hair of a female patient and forcibly pushed her to the bed in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. As per the purported video, the other staff in the hospital could be seen trying to give an injection to the female patient. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident pertains to the district hospital. "At 12:30 am on October 21, the patient banged on the ward's doors and broke her bangles. Three people including the nurse put her to bed, injected, and controlled her. It will be wrong to say misbehavior happened," District Hospital CMS, RK Singh said.