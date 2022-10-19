.

No transport, woman carried on a bamboo basket, video viral Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Given that lack of transport, a woman post-delivery was taken to her home on the Raireshwar Plateau in Bhor on a basket made of bamboo. A video of the same has surfaced on social media in which people can be seen carrying a woman on an iron ladder in a basket made of bamboo. Home to around 50 families, this 6 km long plateau near Raireshwar fort is situated at a height of 4500 feet and there is no other way to reach this plateau apart from this iron ladder. After this video has come to the fore, the demand for a ropeway for the families living on this plateau has been raised.