No foul play in Morbi bridge collapse, says Shahnawaz Hussain Published on: 11 minutes ago

Amid the ongoing blame game between the political parties after Morbi's tragic bridge collapse claimed around 140 lives, ETV Bharat interacted with BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain who ruled out any possibility of 'foul play and termed it an accident. "We don't have any briefing, so I don't want to call it anything else other than an accident that happened because the bridge exceeded its capacity of people." Talking about Congress he said, "Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are looking for "Aapda me Avsar" (Opportunity in Disaster) and doing politics over the wounds of Gujarat." Further, he added that "As per the information I have, no one is missing, how much search has to be done, it's been done, I think one person is in the hospital who is a bit critical."