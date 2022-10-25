.

Nepal celebrates 'Kukur Tihar', day of the dog Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Nepal police on October 24 honored its service dogs as the Himalayan Nation celebrated the "Day of Dog" on the second day of the five-day-long Kukur Tihar festival. The canine division of Nepal police has been organizing the ceremony annually honouring the dogs for their service and contribution. Amongst dozens of dogs in the division where they are also trained, one of the dongs was conferred with the title "Dog of the Year" on the basis of its role in solving the cases. Medals are also given to those dogs who performed best in the field of specialization like solving crime mysteries, gathering evidence, aiding search and rescue, and catching the narcotic traders.