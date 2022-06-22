.

NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu offers prayers amid heavy security Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

NDA'S Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Rairangapur on Wednesday morning. The BJP-led NDA announced her as the presidential candidate on Tuesday evening. Murmu was seen sweeping the floors of Shiv Temple of the Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning. She offered her prayers amid heavy police deployment and was seen greeting the other devotees present there.