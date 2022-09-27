.

Navratri: Goddess Durga worshipped as Mata Brahmacharini at Chhatarpur temple

Priests performed early morning 'aarti at Chhattarpur temple in New Delhi on Tuesday, the second day of Navratri. Navratri is one of the major festivals of Hindus. The nine-day-long festival began with gaiety and fervour on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. Each day is dedicated to different forms of Goddess Durga. Mata Brahmacharini, considered the Goddess of penance, is worshipped on the second day of Navratri.