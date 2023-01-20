Rudraprayag: Heavy snowfall with icy winds swept across several places in Uttarakhand. Rudraprayag district also received snowfall with the famed Kedarnath Dham covered with snow. Chopta-Dugalbitta, the tourist destination of Kedarghati also received the first snowfall of the season. Chopta itself witnessed more than a feet snowfall turning the whole region into a fairyland making tourists rush there. However, because of snowfall vehicular movement on the Chopta-Badrinath highway became difficult and risky.

Currently, the entire Rudraprayag district is witnessing heavy snowfall. Tourist spots like Shiva-Parvati Vivaha Sthal, Triyuginarayan and Badhanital witnessed a large number of tourist footfalls to enjoy the snowfall. The lush green Bugyal meadows of Chopta were covered with white powdery snow while presenting a bewitching view of the Garhwal Himalayan ranges. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that the administration is keeping a close watch on snowfall and weather. Arrangements have been made for rain shelters and blankets as a precautionary measure.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that no one has to spend the night outside in the cold. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by snowfall and thunderstorms at various places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. In a statement, the weather office further added that very light to light rain with snowfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur at a few places in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Snowfall is likely to occur at places with a height of 2500 metres and above, the IMD added.