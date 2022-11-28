.

A person miraculously escaped when an SUV hit him in a busy market area in Punjab's Ferozepur. A CCTV video of the incident surfaced in which the man identified as Vivek Dhingra was walking on Ferozepur's Mall Road when a black Scorpio hit him from behind and overran him as he fell. Dhingra said, "I was on my way to the electricity office when a black Scorpia hit me from behind and I fell, I also received a jerk in my leg. Somehow by God's grace, I survived. I will lodge a complaint with the police."