Narrow escape for a passenger after he falls while boarding a moving train in Ghaziabad Published on: 6 hours ago

A passenger had a close shave as he slipped while boarding a moving train on Saturday at Ghaziabad Railway Station. The man was saved by alert RPF jawan Rajendra Singh, who was present at the station. The viral CCTV footage shows that the man slipped and fell between the gap of the platform and the train, the man was also seen dragged with the moving train when the RPF soldier pulled the man away. Netizens applauded the RPF jawan and said any delay could have cost the passenger his life. The train, Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi, was passing through platform number two when the accident took place.