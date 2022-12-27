.

Protesting MVA MLAs sing folk songs on steps of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

The MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. They have been staging protest against the policies of the Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government. They raised slogans against alleged irregularities and corruption by state ministers. The MVA MLAs kept holding banners to highlight their demands. Pertinently, the Eknath Shinde government was formed by toppling the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) led MVA government.