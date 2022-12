.

MVA members stage unique protest against Maharashtra govt Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

The members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday staged a unique protest against the policies of the Maharashtra government. They staged a protest by squatting on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur accusing the ministers of corruption. The video shows the members singing Marathi folk songs and playing musical instruments.