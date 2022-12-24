.

Mumbaikar relives sister's fond remembrance through Christmas tree Published on: 4 hours ago

Mumbai is soaked in Yuletide spirit. On December 25, for Douglas Saldana, who lives in Worli, Christmas turns out to be a special moment for him and his family to relive fond remembrance of their sister. Douglas and his family decorate 70 feet high Christmas tree, which was gifted to them by their neighbour. "There was a guy staying next door to our house and he had this Christmas tree. We were youngsters at that time. While giving a facelift to his kitchen garden, he wanted to remove the Christmas tree. My father brought the tree to our house and tended to it." "My sister grew up and went abroad and later she died from cancer. But before leaving this world, my sister took a promise from us, to decorate the tree with colorful lights on Christmas. We are still fulling her wishes even day."