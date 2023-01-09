.

Man closely escapes death as he gets off running train in Mumbai Published on: 32 minutes ago

A man closely escaped death after he was saved by a railway police official and some other people at the railway station as he fell off a train while trying to get down. The incident was captured on a surveillance camera from the Vasai Road railway station. In the video, a man suddenly falls off a train as it passes by the station. He seemingly takes a shot at getting down a running train, but fails in doing so and falls down. While he is very close to getting his leg stuck in the moving train after falling off, he gets pulled out by a police officer and some passengers. The police officer fortunately seems to be passing by the station at the exact moment when the passenger falls off. Such incidents are not uncommon in Mumbai where several passengers have been booked and warned for such kind of irresponsible behavior in the past. Usually, more than 1300 local trains run on Western Railway apart from important mail and express trains. Due to heavy crowding, incidents like slips of passengers on the platforms are also quite common at the Western Railway stations every day. It is estimated that at least 3000 people die every year because of such accidents, according to a private study conducted by a university student Jankar Sameer Zaveri.