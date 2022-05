.

Villagers carry pregnant woman on cot to reach ambulance in Chhindwara Published on: 1 hours ago

The villagers in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh carried a pregnant woman on a cot to avail the facility of an ambulance. The woman experiencing labor pains gave birth on the cot itself. “She experienced labor pains. We called an ambulance but it remained 2km away due to a lack of road. She gave birth on the way,” the village head said.