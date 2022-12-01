.

MP MBA student washes plates after caught red-handed while relishing feast at wedding uninvited Published on: 11 hours ago

Uninvited, an MBA student in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal sneaked into a wedding recently to enjoy the feast. What followed has gone viral, as Samrat Kumar, the man in question, is seen washing plates while answering the organisers' queries. When asked, Kumar informs that he is from Jabalpur, and is a first-year MBA student in the city.