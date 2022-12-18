.

A passenger in a hurry to get on board a moving train had a close shave as in his effort to get on board the train he slipped and fell down on the platform, with his legs in the narrow gap between the train and the platform. Fortunately, ROF constable Bhaguram who was on duty on platform number 2 at that time swung into action and within seconds dragged the passenger away from the moving train, saving his life. The incident was caught on CCTV camera at the Maihar Railway station in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, took place at around 8.30 am on Saturday during the departure of the Danapur-Pune Express. The concerned passenger, traveling from Mirzapur to Pune got down at the Maihar station to get drinking water and got into trouble when trying to board the running train. RPF officials said that he has only suffered minor injuries.