MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends govt official on stage

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended a government employee on stage. The official DSO Tikaram Ahirwar was suspended during a government programme in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh for failing to meet the target of issuing Ujjwala scheme cards. A target of issuing 70,000 cards was set in January but so far only 22,000 were issued.The Chief Minister said the concerned official has to come and explain on stage why the target was not met. Chouhan suspended the official after he failed to give proper explanation.