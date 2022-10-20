.

A mentally challenged youth had a close shave on Wednesday as he suddenly climbed an electric pole and started going from one pole to another by hanging from the high-voltage wire. There was a high chance that he would have lost his life in seconds due to electrocution but his life was saved as there was a power outage in the area at that time. The incident took place in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Residents of the Shahzad Pura village under Batiagarh police station suddenly saw the youth precariously hanging from the high voltage wires in a semi-naked state. After their effort to get him down went in vain they informed the police. The cops arrived soon after and brought him down. Locals said that youth frequently resorts to such strange behavior. A video of the incident went viral on social media.