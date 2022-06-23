.

MP: Woman cremated by sister after relatives stay away Published on: 2 hours ago

Hit by poverty and ignored by her kin, a woman had to herself cremate her elder sister in the Dindori district. The younger sister and her elderly mother took help from a social worker who collected donations to cremate the woman and help the family. The woman had died a natural death but no one from the relatives came forward to help them. The incident took place in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.