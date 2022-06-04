.

MP: 2 died, 30 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Narsinghpur

Two people died and around 30 people fell ill on June 2 after drinking contaminated water in Chandpura village of Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. They complained of vomiting and diarrhea. They are still being treated in the district hospital. After the death of two people, the district administration was alarmed. A team of health department has been deployed in the village for the investigation.“2 people died and many fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Narsinghpur's Chandpura. Around 30 people have been admitted. 2 people died & others are undergoing treatment. A health team has been deployed in the village,” said Dr. Anita Agarwal, In-charge, District Hospital (ANI)