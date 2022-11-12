.

Published on: 2 hours ago

A protective mother dog tried hard to save her puppies from a cobra by barking ferociously at the venomous snake. A female dog has given birth to three puppies in the ruins of an old police station building. A snake slithered near the puppies. Realising that this snake could harm her puppies, the mother dog stood as a shield to protect her litter. The snake tried to attack the dog, but she kept on barking after which the snake was forced to give up and went away without causing any harm to the puppies. The people present there recorded the whole incident on their mobile phones, the video of which is doing rounds on social media.