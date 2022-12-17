.

More than 50,000 Flamingos arrive in Muthupettai mangrove area Published on: 17 hours ago

Kodiakkarai or Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu welcomes migratory birds flying from across oceans. More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in the Muthupettai mangrove area. During the monsoon season, which is from November to January, a large number of birds migrate here from all over the world. The birds come from Siberia, Russia, Iran and Europe. Several species, including Herons, Egrets, Flamingos, the Painted Stork and Pelicans visit here. The migration of these birds enhances the beauty of the surroundings.