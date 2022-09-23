.

Watch Gujarat Cattle owners stage novel protest releasing cows on Rajasthan highway Published on: 10 minutes ago |

Updated on: 4 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Cattle owners released about 1000 cows and blocked Rajasthan Highway seeking budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore which was promised four years ago for the welfare of gaushalas. Gaushalas operators from Gujarat's Banaskantha district had set their animal fodder on the Deesa-Radhanpur highway and kept the traffic off. Deesa taluk police reached the spot and cleared the protesters and cattle to resume traffic on the highway.