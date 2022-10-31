.

Morbi disaster: Rescue operation continues on Day 2 Published on: 2 hours ago

The search operation continued for the missing persons in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat for the second day on Monday. A nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening. As many as 141 people have been reported dead so far. Search and rescue operations are underway. PM Modi has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue operations. Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next kin of those who lost their lives in the incident while the injured would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, as per the Prime Minister's Office.