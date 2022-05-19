.

Children forced to study under scorching sun in primary school at Jayantipur Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Children of Primary Government School in Jayantipur study in an open area in Moradabad. The school is running in the Dharamsala of a temple for the last 40 years. The top officials have been informed about this situation, but no arrangements have been made so far. “School doesn't have its own building. It's is quite old & is being run in temple premises. We've taken cognizance of lack of facilities there & will take necessary steps to resolve them,” said Buddhapriya Singh, District Basic Education Officer.