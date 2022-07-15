.

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Fighting between countries from crossing their borders is common but surprisingly a fight took place between two groups of monkeys for crossing their respective areas. It is unimaginable but it happened in Karnataka. The incident took place at Santepete Street of Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. It is learnt that thousands of monkeys are staying in Hanur (Hanumapuri), the abode where Lord Hanuman lived. And in each village, they have their groups. If other street monkeys enter their premises, they are not allowed by the native monkeys. However, a herd of more than 15 monkeys in the town's Anjaneya area had encroached on Santhepete street. Enraged by this, native monkeys fought with them opposing their entry into their domain.