Watch: Monkey runs after hearse van in Andhra Pradesh Published on: 2 hours ago

A monkey was spotted running after a hearse van in Dhone in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district. The scene appears to emerge out of a tale of compassion. Lakshmi Devi, who died of a heart attack on Tuesday, is learnt to have fed the monkey everyday. The primate subsequently accompanied her on her last journey.