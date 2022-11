.

Monkey adopts puppy in Vellore and feeds milk to it Published on: 1 hours ago

A monkey in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district formed a unique bond with a homeless puppy. The monkey takes care of the puppy as its own child and even feeds milk. The pair is so close that their bond is inseparable. The video shows a man taking care of the pair and giving them a bike ride.