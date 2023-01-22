The gold earrings of an elderly woman were snatched by two unidentified persons at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana of Punjab on Sunday. In the video, the woman was seen walking on her way when two unidentified men wearing masks came riding a bike, and one of the miscreants attacked her and took away her earrings.

He also had a knife with him. The snatcher ran to the bike and both of them fled the spot immediately after snatching the six grams of gold earrings. During the incident, the woman lost her balance and fell. The victim woman identified as Davinder Kaur suffered injuries on her knees. She had a knee operation three months ago. Davinder said, "I went to the market to buy vegetables. While returning, I felt something on my back. When I turned around, a man snatching earrings, and when I raised alarm, he fled with his companion." She has not lodged any complaint with the police.

Earlier, a CCTV video emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, displaying thieves stealing a gold ornament by sleight of hand. The incident in question has taken place in the district's Walterganj area where two women are seen seated inside a jewellery shop, with the shop staff occupied with displaying their gold earrings.

Upon closer inspection, one of the two shawl-clad women can be observed picking up an earring before the very eyes of the attendant, who is seen shuffling through a variety of gold pieces and keeping it inside her palm. She then proceeds to pick up another piece, but drops it back on the show tray kept before them.

With the first piece still in her palm, the woman then proceeds to draw her hand back and places it inside her shawl. The duo then get up and exchange greetings with the attendants, before walking out of sight. The incident came to light later, with the shopkeeper complaining to the police at the Walterganj Police Station.