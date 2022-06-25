.

Rahul Sahu, the fearless boy, who was rescued by officials after he fell into a bore-well in Chattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, was on Saturday, discharged from Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. He has recovered completely and can walk by himself. It was a miracle that Rahul did not have any grave injuries even after being stuck in the bore well for more than 100 hours. Doctors claim that the fact that he was able to recover from his wounds so quickly is also nothing short of a miracle. Rahul had fallen into the bore well on June 10 while playing near his house. When officials were alerted about the incident, they quickly rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. It was after 104 excruciatingly long hours that the rescue team (comprised of NDRF, Army, and SDRF) was successful in pulling Rahul out of the well. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur where he received medical treatment.