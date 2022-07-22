.

Milk van overturns in flooded roads in Dhar, video goes viral Published on: 20 minutes ago

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A milk van overturned on a flooded road in Dhar Madhya Pradesh. Due to heavy rains, many roads are waterlogged in the area. However, the milk van driver overlooked it and rushed into the gushing waters and it overturned. "There was a small bridge and perhaps the driver didn't notice it and thousands of liters of milk was wasted," said bystanders. Meanwhile, police have lodged a complaint against the driver for his negligence.