A milk tanker overturned in Sirohi, Rajasthan on Tuesday leading to thousands of litres of milk getting wasted. The milk tanker was going from Palanpur to Delhi when it overturned while trying to avoid a biker in front of the police station near Swaroopganj. After the mishap, a stream of milk was washed away on the road as people from surrounding areas reached the spot in large numbers and started carrying away the milk in their utensils and buckets. Police officials soon reached the spot, drove away the crowd, and took the injured tanker driver to the hospital. The tanker was filled with 40,000 litres of milk of which over 20,000 litres were wasted.