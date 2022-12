.

Mercedes stuck in road, auto-rickshaw driver pushes it with leg Published on: 13 hours ago

A video of a Mercedes-Benz being pushed by an auto-rickshaw has gone viral on social media. As per the video, the incident is from Maharashtra's Pune. The Mercedes car was stuck on the road and the auto-rickshaw driver pushed the car to the nearby workshop. In the video, the rickshaw driver has put his left foot on the bumper of the Mercedes-Benz and is seen pushing the car.