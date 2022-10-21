.

A mentally unsound man climbed high tension transformers and performed breath taking acrobatic stunts on high hanging HT lines. The video has gone viral. The deranged man could survive his circus feats on current lines thanks to the timely intervention of locals and electricity staff who immediately cut power supply to HT lines there. The incident took place at Kandulapuram Center in Cumbham town of Prakasam district. The public gathered in large numbers to witness the deranged man's insane show on current wires. It took nearly an hour and a half for the police to persuade and bring down the person, who was identified as one Chilakala Nasar Reddy of Cherlopalli village of Tripurantakam Mandal.