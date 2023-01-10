.

Meerut jeweler designs ring with 26,200 diamonds, breaks world record

Jewelers from Meerut have designed a 'record-breaking' ring with over 26,000 tiny diamonds embedded in it. The ring, shaped like a Dahlia flower, was made by jewelers at 'Dazzling Diamonds' in Meerut. With a total of 26,200 diamonds of the same shape, the ring has been proposed to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the ring with highest number of diamonds. Speaking more about the making and idea behind the ring, the owner of Dazzling Diamonds Vipul Aggarwal said that the ring has been named 'Dev Mudrika'. "The ring has over 26,000 diamonds, which is the most a ring has been embedded with across the world. The last one on record has 24,000 diamonds in it. We have sent an application to the Guinness Book of World Records requesting inclusion in the book. We are sure it will pass through," Agrawal told ETV Bharat. He further said that it took a total of 3 months to make this ring with around 8 to 10 artisans working day in and out at a time. "Collecting more than 26 thousand diamonds of the same size was also a big challenge. We first finalized the design on software and then deployed artisans for handicraft work. The ring can be worn in two fingers simultaneously," he said, adding that the price of the ring is not yet decided and shall be finalized only after it enters the book of world records.