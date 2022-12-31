.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, elaborate arrangements by JK Police for devotees Published on: 22 minutes ago

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Jammu-Kashmir Police have made elaborate arrangements in Katra as a huge rush of devotees is expected at the shrine on New Year's eve. It may be recalled that in 2021, there was a stampede in the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board building, in which around 15 people lost their lives. This time the passengers have been given Radio Frequency Identification Card (RFID) cards. Passengers will be able to travel with this card and it will also be easy to monitor crowds and prevent stampedes.