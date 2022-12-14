.

Massive python spotted curled inside a scooty in C'garh's MCB district Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A massive python was spotted curled up inside a scooty in Manendragarh of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Monday. The python had entered a parked scooty outside a house here. Panic-stricken locals informed the forest department officials, who immediately reached the spot. The rescue team had to dismantle the scooty to recover the python snuggled up in the scooter. After hours of toiling, the serpent was recovered and released into the woods. Due to Manendragarh being a forest area, leopards, bears, elephants and pythons are frequent visitors in the area.