.

Uttarakhand: Fire in factory kills 1, two critically injured Published on: 1 hours ago

A massive fire broke out in Shree Shandaar Industries killing one while leaving two critically injured in Nadehi Sidcul in the Jaspur area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar. The incident took place during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Two fire units from Jaspur, two fire units from Kashipur, one fire unit from Bajpur, one fire unit from Fire Station Rudrapur and one fire unit of the IGL Factory reached the spot and were able to douse the fire after nine hours. The entire administrative staff reached the spot after getting information about the fire. Official sources said, the fire erupted following a gas leak from an LPG plant.