.

Massive fire breaks out at factory in Jabalpur Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A massive fire broke out at a transformer repairing factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on June 12. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No injuries have been reported. The fire erupted in a transformer repair factory in Richhai. On receiving information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire was put under control after much effort. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "We received the information that a transformer repair factory in Richhai has caught fire. Four fire tenders were used to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is not known and the factory owner has not been found," said Aqueel Ahmed, a Fire Brigade official.