.

'Govt has failed': Woman high on drugs caught on cam in Punjab Published on: 31 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amritsar (Punjab): A video of a woman high on drugs has gone viral on social media. Reportedly the video is from Amritsar, Punjab as a man speaking in Punjabi in the video claims that the woman injected herself to get high moments before he started filming her. The woman in the video is seen struggling to stand on her legs. The video portrays the sordid state as far as drug addiction among youth in Punjab is concerned. Reacting to the video, the member of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the government claimed to wipe off drugs from the state but addiction is increasing day by day. The committee will carry out a protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann's residence on Monday, he said.