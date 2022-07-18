.

Know about 'VIP' mangoes relished by Prez, PM, and other bigwigs Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chausa, a small town in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district is gearing up to prepare a very important consignment of nearly 1800 kilograms of mangoes to be sent to the President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and the state's Chief Minister. Chausa mangoes are known across the world for their amazing quality and distinct taste. Chausa-based traders responsible for shipping this consignment are more than happy.