.

Man turns up with oxygen cylinder to exercise his franchise in Gujarat Assembly polls Published on: 11 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a 75-year-old man, who went to a polling booth to cast a vote, went viral on social media. Sureshbhai, in Naranpura constituency in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, drew everyone's attention as he reached to vote with an oxygen cylinder. Despite undergoing bypass surgery, he showed interest to exercise his franchise. Speaking on the occasion, he said that this is the festival of democracy in which people should use their right to choose the candidate of their choice.